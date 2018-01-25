NEWTON, N.H. — Firefighters have come to the aid of a cat that was frozen in the ice on a New Hampshire pond.
Sean Kane, a firefighter and EMT in Newton, New Hampshire, tells The Boston Globe the cat's two back paws and tail were frozen in the ice Thursday morning. It also had a chunk of ice on its back. Wind chills were in the single digits.
Firefighters think the brown and gray long-haired cat lay down and ended up freezing into the pond. They poured warm water on the cat, wrapped it in towels and used a heating pad.
There was no ID on the cat, and firefighters posted a photo on Facebook. The animal now is being cared for by the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
