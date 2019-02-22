APPLETON, Wis. — Authorities say three men were rescued after a stairwell collapsed at a bar in Appleton.
WBAY-TV reports that the incident happened early Friday morning at the Durty Leprechaun. Authorities say the stairs collapsed to a sub-basement about 25 feet below the actual basement and the three men were trapped.
Crews used a mechanical rope rigging system to lower a firefighter into the sub-basement and raise the men one at a time with a harness. Two of the men were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Firefighters did not say what caused the stairs to collapse.
