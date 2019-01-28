JOHANNESBURG — Cape Town officials say they have controlled a fire that blazed overnight around the city's iconic Lion's Head hill, injuring one man.
South Africa's News 24 website quoted City of Cape Town officials as saying that firefighters were putting out the fire Monday, after it burned through the night.
Helicopters dropped water bombs Monday to put out remaining patches of fire.
The fire also affected Signal Hill and forced some road closures. No damage to property had been reported. One man sleeping on the hill is being treated for burns.
The Cape Town area remains on high alert because of hot, dry conditions and windy weather.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Toshiba unveils robot to probe melted Fukushima nuclear fuel
Toshiba Corp. has unveiled a remote-controlled robot with tongs that it hopes will be able to probe the inside of one of the three damaged reactors at Japan's tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant and manipulate chunks of melted fuel.
World
The Latest: Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie"
The Latest on Cuba's deadly weather (all times local):
World
Sala's family in Channel Islands to oversee private search
The family of missing Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala is in the Channel Islands to oversee a private search of the plane that disappeared last week.
World
Pope reaffirms priest celibacy but makes case for exception
Pope Francis is ruling out any lifting of the celibacy requirement for priests but says there's reason to consider ordaining older, married men in remote communities where priests are in short supply.
World
Bahrain court upholds life sentences for opposition figures
Bahrain's highest court on Monday upheld life sentences for a prominent Shiite cleric who led the country's now-outlawed opposition party and two of his colleagues after their earlier acquittal, continuing a yearslong crackdown on all dissent in the island nation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.