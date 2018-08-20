GENOA, Italy — Firefighters in the Italian city of Genoa have suspended an operation to allow evacuated residents to retrieve their belongings from homes under a bridge that partially collapsed, after workers heard creaking noises coming from the structure.

The news agency ANSA reported Monday that officials have ruled out that the sound could be caused by wind, and that checks are underway. Firefighters on the ground confirmed the reports but declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media. Work to clear debris continued.

A large section of the Morandi highway bridge collapsed Tuesday during a heavy downpour, killing 43 people and forcing the evacuation of more than 600 people living in buildings beneath another section of the bridge.

Prosecutors are investigating faulty maintenance and design as a possible cause.