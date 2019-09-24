FARMINGTON, Maine — A Maine firefighter has been discharged from a Portland hospital one week after a deadly building explosion.
A procession escorted firefighter Ted Baxter back to his fire station after he was discharged Monday.
Last week, firefighters arrived to investigate a gas odor in the Life Enrichment Advancing People facility in Farmington just before it exploded.
The blast killed a firefighter and injured eight other people.
One of the injured is LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord. He remains in critical condition with burns on 50% of his body. Lord helped evacuate the building.
Fire Chief Terry Bell is in the hospital in fair condition, and Capt. Scott Baxter is in serious condition.
