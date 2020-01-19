TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — A Wisconsin firefighter was injured working a house fire in the Town of Beloit that displaced a family when their home was destroyed.
No other injures were reported during the Saturday morning blaze and the firefighter's condition wasn't immediately known. WMTV-TV reported that fire crews from four agencies responded to the scene at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park and spent three hours trying to extinguish the flames and hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross was helping the displaced family, which lost two of their cats in the fire.
