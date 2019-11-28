WASHINGTON — Fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has written an opinion article sharply critical of President Donald Trump for intervening in the war crimes case of a Navy SEAL.
Spencer wrote in The Washington Post on Wednesday that Trump's actions were "shocking" and unprecedented.
Spencer was fired Sunday by Defense Secretary Mark Esper for working a private deal with the White House to ensure that Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher be allowed to retire without losing his SEAL status.
In his opinion article, Spence acknowledged his mistake, but also asserted that Trump has "very little understanding" of how the military operates and polices its members.
