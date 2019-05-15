WAUKESHA, Wis. — A fire that killed a father and two children in Waukesha has been ruled accidental.
Investigators have concluded the fire on Feb. 19 was the result of "unattended cooking." Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Duffy grabbed his 9-year-old son and brought him to a neighbor's house before running back into the burning home to save his other two children, 12-year-old Kylie and 14-year-old Kevin Jr. The three never made it out of the house.
The fire was investigated by federal, state and local officials.
