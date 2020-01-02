The fire that destroyed the former Francis Drake Hotel began in one apartment, but investigators have not pinpointed a cause, the Minneapolis Fire Department said Thursday.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined,” Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner said in a statement. “When a fire cause cannot be determined ruling out all other possibilities, the investigation will remain open. The cause could be changed at a later date as more information becomes available.”

Tyner said they were able to determine that the fire began in Unit 244.

More than 200 people lost their homes when the blaze started around 3 a.m. Christmas Day and spread throughout the building.

The former hotel served as the county’s only overflow shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness. But, it was also home to many people who rented their own apartments, and to some employees who maintained the building.

Many of the people who lived there are still staying in temporary shelters as they look for long-term housing options.

