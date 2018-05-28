MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters worked through the night in a battle against a raging fire at a Minneapolis building that contained businesses, apartments and artists' lofts.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. The fire started Sunday about 10:30 p.m. Officials say firefighters tried to attack the fire by going into the basement, where they say an inferno burned. A deputy chief said the floors were too hot and in danger of collapsing, so the fight became an exterior, defensive battle.

Authorities say everyone evacuated safely from the building which included a restaurant, a dance studio, clothing store, hair salon and phone repair shop.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 9 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.