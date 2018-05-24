Fire broke out before dawn Thursday on one floor of a senior housing facility in St. Louis Park, sending one resident and a firefighter to the hospital, a city spokeswoman said.

The fire struck the eight floor of the Menorah Plaza Apartments next door to City Hall on Minnetonka Boulevard about 4:50 a.m., said St. Louis Park spokeswoman Jacqueline Larson.

A sprinkler quickly doused the flames but not before a resident suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital, Larson said.

One firefighter went to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for heat-related symptoms, she said.

Authorities have yet to indicate what caused the fire.

Much of the damage to the building was on the first floor from water running down from above, Larson said.

Menorah Plaza offers both independent and assisted-living services.