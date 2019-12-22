Fire struck the 11th floor of a landmark hotel Sunday morning in the heart of downtown Rochester, leaving smoke and water damage but only person requiring medical attention, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 8:40 a.m. at the Kahler Grand Hotel on 2nd Avenue SW., across the street from the Mayo Clinic, according to the Fire Department.

The flames were coming from a staff kitchen break room, where a single sprinkler head was keeping the fire contained to that area.

The 11th floor, with smoke from floor to ceiling, was evacuated while fire crews put out the flames, fire officials said. Authorities have yet to offer a preliminary explanation for how the fire started.

The fire damaged the break room's cabinets, appliances and other furnishings. There also was smoke damage in the 11th-floor hall and water damage from the sprinkler system to that floor and the one immediately below.

One person was treated at the scene by medical personnel and released, fire officials said.

"A single sprinkler head contained this fire," a Fire Department statement read. "Fire sprinklers are widely recognized as the single most effective method for fighting the spread of fires in their early stages before they can cause severe injury to people and damage to property."

The Kahler has been welcoming guests for nearly a century, with its signature neon sign among the most recognizable images in the Rochester skyline. Among those who have stayed there: Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Ronald Reagan, actor Jimmy Stewart and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.