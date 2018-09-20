ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Fire prompted a brief evacuation at a St. Cloud manufacturing company.
WestRock production manager Allen Mackedanz tells the St. Cloud Times that staff noticed flames at the base of an exhaust fan on the building's roof after the facility lost power for about 10 minutes on Thursday morning.
He says no one was hurt, and employees later returned to work.
WestRock manufactures and supplies paper and packaging materials.
