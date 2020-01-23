Candlelight walk

Gateway State Trail

5-8 p.m. Friday

The event begins at Wildwood Elementary School in Stillwater. There will be refreshments and bonfires along the trail. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/gateway)

Feasting over fire

Fort Snelling State Park

Noon-1 p.m. Saturday

• Take in a cooking demo showing tools and ingredients to make good camping meals. Meet at visitor center. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Snow science

Lake Bemidji State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

• Learn about the amount of water in snow and more. All ages welcomed. (1-218-308-2328; mndnr.gov/ lakebemidji)

Ski races

William O’Brien State Park

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

• It’s race day at the park (9 a.m. adult registration; 11 a.m. child registration) for all ski levels. See more information and registration forms online. (651-539-4986; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Family snowshoeing

French Regional Park

4-5:30 p.m. Friday

• Explore snowbanks, search for animal tracks and warm up with hot cocoa. Equipment provided. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threesnow)

Try ice fishing

Fish Lake Regional Park

1-5 p.m. Saturday

• Get a free introduction to a favorite Minnesota pastime. Learn the basics, including ice fishing techniques, safety, equipment and more. Experienced staff, professionals and community partners will be on hand. Practice ice fishing techniques, learn how to bait a hook, and test out equipment. Warm up by a fire. (763-694-7818, bit.ly/threefishtry)

Climate conversations

Richardson Nature Center

10-3 p.m. Saturday

• Explore examples of how Minnesota’s winters are changing and what we can all do to reduce our carbon footprint. Experience the adventures of Minnesota’s hardy ice harvesters by cutting and weighing blocks of ice, pulling an ice plow, and more. Investigate the changes witnessed over 22 years of hosting the event. Attend solutions-focused climate workshops and stop by the resource fair. Drop in anytime. In partnership with Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy. (bit.ly/threeclimate)