A two-alarm fire did some damage before it was knocked down Wednesday night at the main Grain Exchange building in downtown Minneapolis. No one was hurt.

According to the Fire Department, the blaze, which was reported about 6:30 p.m., fire originated on the first floor of one of the three Grain Exchange buildings at 400 S. 4th St. and was quickly knocked down, but smoke was thick in the building for a time afterward.

The building was quickly evacuated, and firefighters searched several floors. They broke some windows to ventilate the building and used water to knock down the fire and wash down the area.

Police had the entire block cordoned off, and many emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Madison Hershkovitz, of Minneapolis, was among several people at a potluck dinner for students at Prime Digital Academy, which is in the building right next to the one where the fire broke out. They smelled smoke quick enough to cause them to cough and were evacuated from the building, Hershkovitz said. “That’s why it smells like a barbecue,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.