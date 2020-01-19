PRAGUE — A fire official says eight people have been killed in a fire at an asylum for the mentally ill in the Czech Republic.
Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out early Sunday around 5 a.m. (0400 GMT). The town is on the border with Germany.
He says in addition to the deaths, 30 others were injured by the blaze and one of them is in critical condition.
