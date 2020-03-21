BELGRADE, Serbia — A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said.
The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported. The time falls within an overnight curfew imposed in Serbia from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of measures designed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from the eighth floor of a densely populated building in the new part of Belgrade.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts
Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region's worst outbreak.
World
Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more
A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said.
World
Quake hits northwest Greece, causing damage but no injuries
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck northwestern Greece in the early hours of Saturday, causing damage to buildings but no reported injuries.
World
Kickboxing match in Bangkok leads to spike in infections
Kickboxing aficionados came from all over Thailand to attend a major Muay Thai match at Bangkok's indoor Lumpini Stadium on March 6. More than 100 went home unknowingly carrying the coronavirus.
World
China, on virus PR offensive, sends masks and experts abroad
As the fight against a new virus shifts to Europe and beyond, China is supplying millions of masks and other desperately needed items to struggling governments, hoping to build political ties and defuse criticism that it allowed the disease to spread early on.