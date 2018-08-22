NEW DELHI — An official says a fire has broken out on the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital. Ten people are feared trapped.
A fire official says 12 fire engines are trying to douse the flames. The cause of the fire that started Wednesday in Mumbai's Parel area is not yet known.
Zee television news channel says firefighters are trying to rescue 10 people feared trapped in the building. No casualties have been reported so far.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In December, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Rohingya refugees celebrate holiday amid memories of home
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh were celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday, praying for better lives and wondering if they'll ever again celebrate at their homes in Myanmar.
World
French president pushes for new changes as criticism grows
French President Emmanuel Macron is back from summer vacation and he plans to launch a new push for economic changes as he faces growing criticism at home.
World
US commander says pressure key to nuclear diplomacy
The commander of U.S. forces in South Korea said Wednesday that he's cautiously optimistic nuclear diplomacy will work out with North Korea. But he also said Seoul and Washington must continue to apply pressure so that "there's not a reason or even an ability" for the North to back out.
World
Polish President Duda defends government's judicial moves
During a visit to New Zealand, Polish President Andrzej Duda has defended the moves his nation's government have made to take control of the judicial system.
World
Korean relatives bid emotional farewell after reunions
Hundreds of elderly Koreans tearfully said their final goodbyes Wednesday at the end of the first round of rare reunions between relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.