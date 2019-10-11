BANGKOK — Bangkok emergency services say a fire broke out at a two-story building in the Indonesian Embassy compound in the Thai capital, but no casualties have been reported.
The city's emergency services say the blaze erupted around noon Friday in a residential building but no one appeared to have been inside.
The fire sent out big plumes of smoke that could be seen through central Bangkok.
The emergency department's radio network and Uruphong Fire, a radio network for volunteer firefighters, both reported in social media posts that the fire was under control after less than an hour.
Phone calls to the embassy for further information went unanswered.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known.
