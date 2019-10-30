Hennepin County stopped collecting batteries at all but two recycling sites Wednesday because of the flammability of vape pens and e-cigarettes that can easily activate on their own, heat up and create a fire hazard.

The county will continue to accept batteries at drop-off sites in Bloomington and Brooklyn Park. But batteries will not be accepted at community locations, including city and county buildings, libraries, schools and community centers.

Vape pens and e-cig devices have rechargeable batteries and have been found in battery recycling bins. The devices have push-button activators that flip on with little pressure and can create a dangerous hazard in the bins.

Removal of the batteries from the devices is difficult, so users tend to dispose of them intact. County officials want users to bring the entire pen to the disposal site if they’re unable to separate the battery.

County officals noted that single-use alkaline batteries do not contain hazardous materials and can be placed in the trash or left at drop-off facilities for recycling. For safe storage, they should be placed in plastic bags or have a piece of tape placed over each end.

Lithium ion, button and rechargeable batters contain toxic materials and should be brought to the drop-off sites in Bloomington and Brooklyn Park or other hazardous waste sites.

The Bloomington site is at 1400 W. 96th St, and the Brooklyn Park site is at 8100 Jefferson Highway.