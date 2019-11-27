Residents of a south Minneapolis high rise are being evacuated after a fire broke out early Wednesday.
Several residents were forced to climb down flights of stairs to get out of the building on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue S. after the blaze broke out in a unit on the 14th floor, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.
Smoke filled the 14th to 17th floors after the two-alarm fire was reported around 4 a.m., the fire department said.
No injuries have been reported, but ambulances have been sent to the scene.
The fire was reported to be out, as of 5:30 a.m., the fire department said.
