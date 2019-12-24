LEBANON, N.H. — An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital, officials said.
None of the injuries suffered was life-threatening, officials said.
The explosion happened in the early morning hours at the Element Hotel in Lebanon, just after crews responding to a fire alarm entered the building, according to the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's office. Officials are still investigating the cause, but they do not believe it was criminal in nature.
The five-story, 120-room hotel, which is part of the Marriott chain, suffered significant damage and will be closed for the foreseeable future. About 75 guests were moved to another hotel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Officer jumps into Baltimore Harbor, rescues dog
A Baltimore Police Officer jumped into the frigid inner harbor on Sunday to rescue a dog. WJZ-TV quotes Baltimore Police Lieutenant Steve Olson as saying a black labrador named Loki got off his leash and went into the water on Sunday.
Stage & Arts
Elizabeth Spencer, 'Light In the Piazza' author, dies at 98
Elizabeth Spencer, a grande dame of Southern literature who bravely navigated between the Jim Crow past and open-ended present in her novels and stories including the celebrated novella "Light In the Piazza," has died at 98.
National
It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve
Depending on which country they're from, the kids may ask about Father Christmas, Papa Noel, Saint Nick or Santa Claus.
Variety
Sea World Orlando to change killer whale show in 2020
SeaWorld Orlando says it will begin 2020 by changing its centerpiece killer-whale show.
Nation
Fire, explosion at hotel injures 2 firefighters, 8 guests
An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital, officials said.