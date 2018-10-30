Fire erupted Tuesday morning in a northeast Minneapolis building that houses a market and a liquor store, authorities said.

The blaze struck about 8:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of University Avenue NE., where smoke was coming from the roof of two businesses, B and G Liquors, and Sunny's Market and Deli.

About an hour later, fire officials said in a tweet that the "bulk of the fire has been knocked down," and personnel were inside extinguishing hot spots and check for any lingering flames.

Early on, firefighters had the building evacuated and fought the blaze strictly from the outside.

There is no immediate word on how the fire began or whether anyone has been hurt.