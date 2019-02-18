ALMA, Wis. — No one was hurt in a weekend fire that destroyed the rural Alma home of former Wisconsin state senator and gubernatorial candidate Kathleen Vinehout.
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says Vinehout and her husband, Douglas Kane, were awakened by fire alarms about 1 a.m. Saturday. They were the only ones in the house and got out safely.
They told law officers that the fire might have started because they left their fireplace going when they went to bed.
Vinehout was elected to the state Senate in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and 2014. She did not seek re-election last year because she ran for governor. She finished fourth among 10 candidates in the Democratic primary.
