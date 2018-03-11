A fire early Sunday destroyed a downtown bar and grill in southeastern Minnesota.
WD's on 1st Avenue N. in Mazeppa caught fire sometime overnight and was in charred and smoldering ruins before the last of the flames were extinguished hours later, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported. The three-story building had apartments above.
Authorities in the Wabasha County community of roughly 800 people have yet to address what may have started the blaze.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such an iconic structure," a statement from the Fire Department read. "But we as a community will be able to come back from it."
Paul Walsh
