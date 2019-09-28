WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are calling the death of a person who died in a house fire suspicious after a vintage car was reported stolen from the home.
The Journal Sentinel reports one person died in the early Thursday morning fire. Police say an orange 1969 Pontiac Firebird soft-top convertible is missing from the house.
Authorities have not yet named the person who died in the fire. Police say the medical examiner is still working to identify the body.
Police are asking anyone with information about the car to contact them.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man killed in Racine shooting; person in custody
Police say 54-year-old man was killed after being shot in the leg in a Racine neighborhood.
Local
Fire death called suspicious after car reported stolen
Waukesha police are calling the death of a person who died in a house fire suspicious after a vintage car was reported stolen from the home.
Local
Minnesota students getting more test accommodations, data show
The rate at which Minnesota students receive accommodations for conditions like ADHD, anxiety, depression and others has increased by about ten-fold in two decades, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education.
National
Milwaukee youth justice group seeks changes to incarceration
Although they already face obstacles, the real challenge for young people in New York's youth justice system comes when they return home, those who work with them say.
Minneapolis
Going up? Major renovation to elevators at Hennepin County Government Center
Hennepin County towers serve 10,000 people daily.