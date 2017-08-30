Several residents of a south Minneapolis apartment building have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after fire broke out in their building early Wednesday.

Crews were still on the scene of the blaze that broke out in a building in the 2400 block of 1st Avenue S. The three-alarm fire was reported just after 4 a.m., fire department officials said.

Paramedics treated some residents on the scene for smoke inhalation while others were taken to hospitals. The Red Cross is assisting at least 10 residents who have been displaced.

No firefighters have been hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.