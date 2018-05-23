MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fire at a home where a 15-year-old boy was brutally attacked and killed apparently over a stolen video game.
Officials say the fire Tuesday night could be arson. Fire damage was limited.
Twenty-one-year-old Malik Terrell is charged with killing Dennis King at the home by attacking him with a hammer and stabbing him in the neck. The boy's burned remains were found in another house, which was abandoned, on Sunday. He had been missing for more than a week.
Prosecutors say Terrell's younger brothers believed King had something to do with the theft of their video gaming system.
