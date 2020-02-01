An electrical malfunction may have sparked a Thursday morning fire that destroyed part of a resort in northwestern Minnesota.

Flames were shooting into the air at the Wee Villa Resort on Long Lake near Fergus Falls when firefighters were called to the scene about 7:45 a.m.

Crews from three agencies spent several hours fighting the fire in the resort’s main building and an attached residence, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The residence was being renovated at the time of the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The likely cause of the fire is [an] electrical fault,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its report. It also said an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

The building and residence were a total loss, the Sheriff’s Office said.