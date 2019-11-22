BALTIMORE — Classes at four schools in inner-city Baltimore have been canceled due to a fire at a shopping center.
News outlets report the roof caved in at the Edmonson Village Shopping Center in west Baltimore as firefighters battled flames early Friday morning.
The schools have been closed due to road closures and low water pressure in the area.
The Baltimore Fire Department says in a tweet that 10 businesses have been impacted. No injuries were reported.
It's unclear what caused the fire. Fire Commander Roman Clark told WBAL-TV that crews had to dig up a gas line underneath the road to shut off gas feeding the fire.
