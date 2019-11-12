CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — A fire chief says a house explosion and fire that injured two people at a West Virginia home were caused by a gas leak.
Citizens Fire Department Chief Larry Herbst told The Journal that an HVAC technician working in the Charles Town home and another person were injured in Monday's blast, which destroyed the residence. Officials say the injuries weren't life-threatening.
Herbst wasn't sure if the second person was a resident of the home or another worker.
Witnesses told WTTG-TV in Washington that the homeowners had problems with their propane furnace on Sunday.
Citizens Fire Department safety officer Ed Hannon said the source of the gas leak is being investigated.
