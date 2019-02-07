NEW YORK — Wells Fargo customers are experiencing issues with accessing online or mobile banking as well as other banking services, after a fire happened at one of the bank's data centers.
Wells Fargo on Thursday blamed the technical issues on smoke, which was "detected following routine maintenance."
It is unknown how many Wells Fargo customers have been impacted, but the fire at the unspecified location has caused reported outages to Wells Fargo's mobile banking app as well as its online banking portal.
