MILWAUKEE — Fire has caused a spire and part of the roof to collapse at a historic church in downtown Milwaukee.

Deputy Milwaukee Fire Chief Christopher Snyder says the blaze broke out at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Snyder says the pastor reported the fire. Authorities don't know what caused the fire, but Snyder says the fire apparently broke out on the roof, where construction work was going on.

The main fire station is only blocks away from the church, so firefighters were able to respond quickly. About 100 firefighters are on the scene. No injuries are reported.