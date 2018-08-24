BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — Officials say a celebrated suburban Chicago restaurant was significantly damaged by an early-morning fire.
Authorities in Blue Island say firefighters were called to the Maple Tree Inn Chicago shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday. The fire spread to an apartment but residents escaped without injury. Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 6 a.m.
Officials say the fire started in the inn's basement and was likely caused by a ruptured gas line. The owners are pledging to rebuild.
The restaurant was founded in 1975 in Blue Island's historic district. The Louisiana-style restaurant has developed a national reputation, and OpenTable ranked it this year as one of the 50 Best Southern Restaurants in America.
