TOKYO — Police say a fire has broken out at historic Shuri Castle on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, nearly destroying it.
Local police said the fire at Shuri Castle in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa, started early Thursday from its main structure.
Okinawa police said the main Seiden temple and a Hokuden structure have burned down. A third structure was nearly destroyed.
Police said firefighters are still battling the fire, and nearby residents were evacuated to safer areas.
Footage on NHK national television showed the castle engulfed in orange flames.
The ancient castle is a symbol of Okinawa's cultural heritage from the time of Ryukyu Kingdom that spanned more than 400 years until 1879.
