BANGKOK — A fire has broken out at a major mall complex in Thailand's capital, with initial reports from Thai emergency services saying one person has died and two were injured.

The cause and extent of Wednesday's fire at Bangkok's Central World complex, which includes a hotel and an office tower, was not immediately known.

The report of casualties came from the city's Erawan Emergency Radio network.

The Central World complex, which includes a hotel and an office tower, was among several Bangkok buildings set on fire by arsonists during mass anti-government protests in 2010.