LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department would like residents to know that aliens are not invading.
The LAPD says a fire ball that dashed through the sky over downtown Wednesday evening was part of a movie production.
The department tweeted a video of the fiery streak with the reassuring message that it wasn't a meteor or an alien invasion — "just a film shoot."
"This is Tinseltown after all," the tweet said.
