SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A fire at a Vermont Air National Guard hangar has caused the brief closure of an airport.
WCAX-TV reports Burlington International Airport was closed for about 25 minutes on Monday afternoon.
The fire was quickly put out.
There are no details on what caused the fire and if any flights were delayed.
