MOSCOW — A fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb has killed eight people and injured one other person on Tuesday morning, Russian emergency services said.
All eight victims were migrants from Tajikistan who apparently worked at the farm.
The fire broke out in one of the metal construction trailers where workers lived. Local firefighters battled the blaze for an hour. It wasn't immediately clear what caused it.
The number of deadly fires traditionally grows in Russia during the New Year holidays on the first week of January. The country's emergency services usually attribute the trend to elaborate celebrations that often include use of fireworks and an increase in alcohol consumption.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Stampede kills 35 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike last week, killing 35 people and injuring 48 others, state television reported.
World
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.
World
New al-Shabab attack in Kenya kills 4, including small child
Stray bullets killed four civilians, including a small child, during an al-Shabab extremist attack in Kenya, authorities said Tuesday.
World
Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured
A fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb has killed eight people and injured one other person on Tuesday morning, Russian emergency services said.
World
Tesla delivers first Chinese-made Model 3 to customers
Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday and chief executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales.