ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a Southern California mosque as possible arson.
Officials say nobody was hurt in the small fire reported early Sunday at the Islamic Center of Escondido.
The blaze caused minor damage to the building about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego.
Escondido police say it is being investigated as an arson fire.
