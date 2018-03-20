ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium has announced it's adding a new shark exhibit featuring a viewing gallery to give visitors a close-up view of the animals. It's set to open in 2020, and the aquarium says it wants to showcase the important role sharks serve in oceans.
The aquarium made the announcement Tuesday. Plans call for the saltwater exhibit to feature floor-to-ceiling windows, and the aquarium says that potential species being considered include hammerheads, sand tiger sharks and sandbar sharks.
The aquarium also announced that it will extend its main entrance out into a plaza area as part of its overall expansion plans.
Construction is set to begin in April.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
United Airlines is pausing its pet-shipping business after mishaps that included a dog winding up in Japan instead of Kansas.United said Tuesday that it will…
Variety
Fins up! Georgia Aquarium to create shark habitat in Atlanta
The Georgia Aquarium has announced it's adding a new shark exhibit featuring a viewing gallery to give visitors a close-up view of the animals. It's set to open in 2020, and the aquarium says it wants to showcase the important role sharks serve in oceans.
National
Vermont resort for 'Bachelor Winter Games' ordered to close
A private Vermont ski resort that was the setting for ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games" has been shut down for failing to pay taxes.
National
Groups sue over decision to lift US ban on elephant trophies
A coalition of environmental and animal-welfare groups sued on Tuesday to challenge the Trump administration's moves toward allowing the importation of the heads, hides and tusks of African elephants as hunting trophies.
TV & Media
Longtime journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Les Payne dies
Longtime New York journalist Les Payne has died at age 76.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.