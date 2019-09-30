PRAGUE — Finland's prime minister says Britain is running out of time to present a new and credible Brexit proposal.
Speaking in Prague on Monday after meeting his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis, Antti Rinne says the best option for Britain's orderly exit from the European Union is the agreement already negotiated between the two sides but which the current British government rejects.
Babis, meanwhile, says "the situation in Britain is unclear and nobody knows what the end of it will be."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to take his country out of the EU by the end of next month, with or without a divorce agreement.
Finland holds the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
German jobless rate slips to 4.9% in September
Germany's unemployment rate slid to 4.9% in September, helped by a traditional uppick in hiring after the summer vacation.
World
Finnish PM warns time is short for a new Brexit deal
Finland's prime minister says Britain is running out of time to present a new and credible Brexit proposal.
World
China's Xi pays respect to Mao ahead of 70-year celebrations
Chinese Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping led other top officials Monday in paying respects to the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, ahead of a massive celebration of the People's Republic's 70th anniversary that will emphasize its rise to global prominence.
World
Turkey to keep up efforts to shed light on Khashoggi killing
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will continue with efforts to shed light on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
World
UK's Johnson denies wrongdoing as allegations mount
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced political opposition and personal allegations Monday as he tried to fulfil his pledge to lead Britain out of the European Union in just over a month.