MINNEAPOLIS — Ethan Finlay scored against his former team in the 70th minute, and Minnesota United held on for a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.
Romain Métanire played in a diagonal cross, which Brent Kallman headed back across the 6-yard box, and Finlay was waiting near the far post for the tap-in. Finlay played for Columbus from 2012-17 until he was traded to the Loons (5-4-3).
Darwin Quintero found the net twice in the first half for Minnesota United but was ruled offside both times.
The Crew (5-8-1), who have lost seven of eight, had no shots on target.
