2nd-$20,400, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Showery

Off 1:39. Good. edged ahead late

Fractional/Final Time: 24.430, 48.680, 1:13.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:40.570.

Trainer: Daniel Conway, Jr.

Winner: B M, 7, by Frost Giant-Satin Belle