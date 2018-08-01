1st-$9,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Forty Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:11. Good. pc,drew off,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 26.140, 51.250, 1:15.640, 1:41.390, 00.000, 1:43.830.
Trainer: M. Ferraro
Winner: CH M, 6, by Sharp Humor-Figlia d'Oro
Scratched: Wisdom of Oz.
