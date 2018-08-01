Share on Pinterest

1st-$9,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Forty Yards

2nd-$9,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

3rd-$12,200, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

4th-$9,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

5th-$9,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

6th-$19,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 B X), Six Furlongs

7th-$19,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 B X), Six Furlongs

8th-$9,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.