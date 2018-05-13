LONDON — Neither too hot nor too cold.
That's the weather forecast Britain's Met Office has offered for Saturday in Windsor, England, where Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are having their wedding.
Forecasters are predicting highs of around 18 degrees Celsius (64 F) for the royal wedding. It is also supposed to be sunny for much of the day in Windsor.
It's a good thing, too, as the couple has chosen to ride in an open-topped Ascot Landau carriage during the post-ceremony procession.
Four horses will draw the carriage from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for the wedding reception. The thousands of spectators expected to line the route are being advised to bring sunscreen.
