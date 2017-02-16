Afton Alps has the most Minnesotan thing ever planned Sunday for singles: chairlift speed dating.

That’s right, you can look for love in the lift line, test your compatibility on lifts of love and fall in love at an elevation. (Also, you won't need your long undies because temps are supposed to be in the 50s.)

Similar chairlift speed dating events have taken place around the country, but this is the first event of its kind at Afton Alps. Pam Hoye, marketing and public relations manager, says the ski hill hopes to make it an annual event.

“This is a great way for skiers and snowboarders to meet like-minded people,” she said. “Chair six is a longer ride and there’s some parts that are romantic because it brings you right up to the tree line.”

Here’s how the awesome/awkward adventure will work: skiers and boarders will get paired up by professional matchmakers, then ride the chairlift to the top of the hill together. If the ride goes well, they can ski down together, or hide behind their goggles and ski off on their own to find chemistry with someone else.

For every date they go on, they’ll earn a raffle ticket for a prize at the end of the event.

Tickets are $30 ($10 for season passholders), and include a lift ticket, drink ticket, participation in the event and entry for prizes.

Registration starts at 2 p.m. Dates will go from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by a party at the base of the hill with food, drinks and music.