Alex Bolen, the chief executive of Oscar de la Renta, planned to have his new store in Paris open by mid-January, just in time for the couture shows. Then he got a phone call from the architect who was overseeing the remodeling of an old shop.

" 'We made a discovery,' " he remembered Nathalie Ryan announcing. Bolen cringed, well aware that during remodeling projects, surprises are rarely good. He became even more nervous when Ryan refused to tell him what was going on.

"You have to come and see," she insisted. So he got on a plane from New York. When he arrived in Paris, Ryan took him to the second floor of the shop and gestured toward the end of the space. Bolen, she said, blinked. Then he said: "No, it's not possible."

He was looking at a 10- by 20-foot oil painting of an elaborately coifed and dressed 17th-century marquis and assorted courtiers entering the city of Jerusalem. The painting had been hidden behind a wall that the construction crew had torn down.

"It's very rare and exceptional, for many reasons," said restoration specialist Benoît Janson.

It's also a puzzle straight out of a Dan Brown novel.

Bolen started looking for a location for his shop in 2017, eventually finding a former Reed Krakoff store on Rue de Marignan, a diagonal side street off the luxury thoroughfare Avenue Montaigne, which terminates on one end at L'Avenue, the high-fashion canteen.

The building had been built in the 19th century and remained largely in the hands of one family, many of whom still lived in the upstairs apartments. He wanted to use the first and second floors for retail space. But the second floor, which had been converted into office space, was going to need some work.

"It was pretty charmless," he said. A former insurance brokerage, it had a dropped ceiling with fluorescent lighting, particleboard walls and industrial carpet in its rabbit warren of offices. "We knew we'd have to take everything out," Bolen said.

Not long after the demolition began, a workman who was tearing down the dropped ceiling on the second floor reported "something strange." Underneath that ceiling he found a paneled one composed of 29 inset squares, eight of them painted with different heraldic seals, and a central diamond.

While that was an interesting reveal, it was not unprecedented in a building of that age. It wasn't until workers began removing the particleboard along the side that things got very interesting.

Behind the wall was a single painting, dark with age, that ran from end to end. "Sometimes when you work on castles, you find something, but usually it's a hidden fireplace, or in Italy, maybe a fresco," Ryan said. "But in a store?" She had never seen anything like it.

"Everyone freaked out," said Jeang Kim, the project's interior designer. "It was like finding a mummy."

Demolition was halted to figure out what the painting was and how it came to be hidden. Seeing the aristocrats on horseback and the mosque in the picture, Bolen said, visions of Crusaders and Knights Templar began to dance in his head.

"I think maybe I have seen too many movies," he said.

Working through the Louvre, Bolen contacted art historian Stephane Pinta, who determined that the painting was an oil on canvas created in 1674 by Arnould de Vuez. The search led Pinta to a 1900 book, "Odyssey of an Ambassador: The Travels of the Marquis de Nointel, 1670-1680." The marquis was Louis XIV's ambassador to the Ottoman Court. On Page 129, there is a rotogravure of an artwork depicting the marquis arriving in Jerusalem with great pomp and circumstance — the painting.

How it ended up glued to the wall and covered up, no one knows. The most likely speculation is that it happened during World War II to keep it out of the hands of the Germans occupying France.

The bigger question, Bolen soon realized, was what to do with the painting. Because it had been glued onto the wall, removing it would destroy it. Besides, Bolen's wife told him, "If you move that painting, you will have 100 years of bad luck." He thought she was probably right.

He decided that there was only one thing they could do: restore it. A team of art restorers has been working on it since early December, hoping to be finished by May. It will become the focal point of the store.

"We're not going to put a wall of dresses in front of it," Ryan said. Security will be increased, and the 10 floor-to-ceiling windows on the second floor are being refitted with treated glass to protect it from sunlight.

Bolen is OK with the shop's delayed opening. In fact, he might not stop at refurbishing just the painting.

"I need to get a heraldic expert in to look at the ceiling," he said.