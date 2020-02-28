Airbnb has been a boon to travelers — even those who never use its website-based home-sharing services.

That's because hotels have taken note of the growing competition and Americans' love of apartment dwelling, even when on vacation. Hotels keep finding ways to compete with sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

For travelers, that means more options. It's growing easier to find properties that provide all the comforts of an Airbnb rental, like a living room for relaxing and a kitchen for saving on meals, with all of the comforts of a hotel, like a 24-hour service desk and sometimes a swimming pool. No more worrying over Airbnb key swaps gone bad, apartments that aren't clean or last-minute cancellations by owners that leave vacationers scrambling.

Since I explored the phenomenon more than a year ago, I've made new discoveries worth sharing.

A search for a Philadelphia hotel turned up Roost Apartment Hotels, a chic boutique outfit with three locations, 24-hour concierge desks, bikes for tooling around the neighborhoods and grocery delivery services. One even has a pool.

London has its own version of homelike hotels with a company called Living Rooms London. This hotel hybrid has four locations, from the Laslett in Notting Hill to Weymount Mews in Marylebone. Each has a distinct flair, but a standard level of service that can be reassuring to a traveler.

While on the hunt for Rome options, I uncovered Rome Luxury Suites, with upscale suites in a trio of townhouses in my favorite neighborhood near the Spanish Steps. Some have balconies or access to an interior garden. One of the buildings has a rooftop cafe. Heads-up: I couldn't manage the price, but loved the concept, the location. They also lack kitchens, but that wouldn't stop me. In Rome, there's always someone making pizza or pasta better than I ever could.

